Controlled drugs found hidden in coach at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man was arrested on Saturday (Nov 25) after drugs were found hidden in an arriving Singapore-registered coach at Woodlands Checkpoint earlier that day.

At about 8.30am, officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority found about 31g of Ice, 25 Ecstasy tablets, 10 "black-coloured pills" and six bottles of "liquid substance, suspected to contain controlled drugs", the authority said in a joint release with the Central Narcotics Bureau.

The drugs were found hidden in the "left-side panel" and underneath the seats of the coach, the release said.

Using camera footage from the coach, officers identified the suspected drug importer and stopped the 29-year-old Malaysian man as he tried to leave Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Channel NewsAsia understands the man was a passenger on the coach.

Anyone convicted of unauthorised importation of Class A controlled drugs can be jailed for at least five years and get five strokes of the cane.

