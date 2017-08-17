Convict jailed, caned for assaulting fellow inmate, causing him to lose right eye

SINGAPORE: An inmate at Changi Prison was convicted on Thursday (Aug 17) of brutally assaulting his fellow prisoner, knocking the man unconscious and stomping on his head until prison guards ordered him to stop.



The victim, 51-year-old Osman Kassim, went blind in his right eye and had to have his eyeball removed months later because it was too damaged and painful, the court heard. Osman now wears an eye prosthesis.

His attacker, Muhammad Noh Faizal Sa’at, 27, was sentenced to 54 months’ jail and seven strokes of the cane for causing grievous hurt to Osman. Noh Faizal will serve his sentence in addition to the eight-year jail term and 10 strokes of the cane he is currently serving for drug trafficking.



On Jun 21, 2016, Osman, a housing unit orderly, was handing out laundry to fellow inmates at the prison. Noh Faizal approached him from behind and tapped him on the shoulder. When Osman turned around, Noh Faizal punched him in the eye and head, knocking Osman to the ground.

Noh Faizal continued punching and kicking the older man, and stomped on his head until Osman lost consciousness. Prison guards ordered Noh Faizal to stop. Osman was attended to by the prison’s medical team and rushed to Changi General Hospital, where he spent 13 days recovering from the attack.



A CT scan showed Osman’s right eyeball had ruptured and was bleeding. He underwent surgery the same day. However, his eye became “pthisical and soft” and painful, and a decision was made to remove the eyeball completely, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Shi said.

She urged the court to sentence Noh Faizal to at least four years’ jail and six strokes of the cane, calling the “blitz attack … brutal and vicious”.



“It was so savage that it left the victim unconscious,” DPP Shi said. “(Osman) is now permanently blind in his right eye and needs a prosthesis after his eyeball had to be removed,” the prosecutor said, adding Osman also suffered a medial wall fracture as a result of the assault.

Noh Faizal claimed he attacked Osman because he had read a letter of his.



Osman denies this, DPP Shi said. “But in any case, this would have been a very trivial event and (Noh Faizal’s) reaction was entirely disproportionate,” she added.



Noh Faizal’s criminal record includes a host of violent offences including robbery with hurt. He first entered the criminal justice system at the age of 14, when he was sentenced to 30 months in a juvenile home and then to reformative training for snatch theft and criminal breach of trust.



His current sentence – eight years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane – is for drug trafficking, as well as possession and consumption, DPP Shi said. “Even a sentence of imprisonment has not deterred him from re-offending, and he has now attacked a fellow inmate,” she said. “The fact that (Noh Faizal) is already in prison and being given a chance at rehabilitation is an aggravating factor in this case,” DPP Shi told the court.



For causing grievous hurt to Osman, Noh Faizal could have been sentenced to up to 10 years’ jail and caned.