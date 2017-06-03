Cooperation needed to combat terrorism threat: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: The ongoing armed conflict in the Philippines can "prove a pulling ground" for would-be militants if not addressed properly, said Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen after a roundtable discussion on Saturday (Jun 3) at the Shangri-La Dialogue.



Twenty-two visiting ministers who took part in the roundtable, which is a regular feature of the dialogue, also reiterated the importance of regional and international cooperation in effectively preventing terrorists from gaining a foothold in the region.

The Philippines military has been battling against Islamist extremists in the southern city of Marawi, resulting in mass casualties and widespread disruption.

"All of us recognise that if not addressed adequately, it can prove a pulling ground for would be jihadists who can launch attacks from there. So I think we're fully on board in this threat, and it underscored why initiatives like the Sulu Sea patrol, which Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have launched together, why initiatives like the ADMM (Asean Defence Ministers Meeting) plus, and why bilateral efforts are important, as well as deradicalisation efforts," said Dr Ng.



"Many of our countries, including Singapore, pledge support to help Philippines deal with this problem, but if they need help we stand ready to help, whether it's information, intelligence, or otherwise," he added.

In a media release, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said ministers at the roundtable exchanged views on issues such as the United States' engagement of the region, developments in the Korean Peninsula, as well as the threat of terrorism.

The ministers noted the recent spate of terror attacks around the world, and acknowledged that terrorism is a global threat that will likely worsen with the return of foreign fighters and better links between terror groups. They also shared that education and counter-radicalisation messaging are vital in strengthening national defences.

During the roundtable, the ministers also welcomed the United States' continued engagement of the Asia Pacific region under the Trump Administration. The ministers agreed on the importance of a healthy and constructive US-China relationship, noting that major powers could engage in common areas of cooperation to maintain regional peace and stability.