Corpse found on Changi Beach

SINGAPORE: A dead body was found on Changi Beach on Saturday (Jan 28).

Channel NewsAsia understands the incident happened at around 6pm near Carpark 6.

The corpse, which looked to be that of a man dressed only in a pair of shorts, was retrieved from the water by anglers, according to Facebook user Indra Eth.

Said Mr Indra, two men had earlier approached him to ask if he had seen something floating in the water.

"(One of the men) felt it looked like a human arm," said Mr Indra in a Facebook post. "I saw it, but couldn't confirm. Then, the two men told a group of anglers to check and true (enough), a dead man."