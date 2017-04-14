Channel NewsAsia

Counterfeit mobile phones, parts worth S$1.5m seized from syndicate

Authorities arrested eight men suspected of being involved in selling the counterfeit products, in a 10-hour operation on Tuesday (Apr 11). 

Some of the counterfeit mobile phones and component parts authorities found in a 10-hour operation on Apr 11. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Customs busted a syndicate involved in selling counterfeit mobile phones on Tuesday (Apr 11), arresting eight people and seizing products with an estimated street value of almost S$1.5 million. 

In a joint news release on Friday, the authorities said officers from the police's Criminal Investigation Department and Singapore Customs raided locations in Tanah Merah, Kaki Bukit and Harbourfront in a 10-hour operation. 

The eight men arrested, aged between 28 and 40, are suspected of being involved in selling counterfeit mobile phones. 

A total of 10,660 pieces of trademark-infringing mobile phones and component parts were also seized, the authorities said. Investigations into the case are ongoing. 

The police said it takes a serious view of intellectual property rights infringements and would not hesitate to take action against perpetrators. 

Those found guilty of falsely applying a registered trademark to goods may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both. 

- CNA/mz