Counterfeit mobile phones, parts worth S$1.5m seized from syndicate

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Customs busted a syndicate involved in selling counterfeit mobile phones on Tuesday (Apr 11), arresting eight people and seizing products with an estimated street value of almost S$1.5 million.

In a joint news release on Friday, the authorities said officers from the police's Criminal Investigation Department and Singapore Customs raided locations in Tanah Merah, Kaki Bukit and Harbourfront in a 10-hour operation.

The eight men arrested, aged between 28 and 40, are suspected of being involved in selling counterfeit mobile phones.

A total of 10,660 pieces of trademark-infringing mobile phones and component parts were also seized, the authorities said. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

The police said it takes a serious view of intellectual property rights infringements and would not hesitate to take action against perpetrators.

Those found guilty of falsely applying a registered trademark to goods may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.