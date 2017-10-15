Counterterrorism exercise to be held at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A multi-agency counterterrorism exercise will be held at Changi Airport on Oct 17, involving blanks and pyrotechnics, the police said in a news release on Sunday (Oct 15).

The exercise – which also involves Changi Airport Group, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Singapore Armed Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Ministry of Health – will take place at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 between 1am and 3am.

Blanks and pyrotechnics will be used at various locations of the terminal and a “Exercise-in-Progress” sign will be place at venues throughout the exercise. Cordons will also be set up and announcements will be made prior to the start of the exercise, the police said.

“Members of the public are advised not to be alarmed,” they added.

According to the police, the exercise is part of ongoing efforts “to test and validate a multi-agency response to possible terror attacks in Singapore”. It will also allow police to “enhance coordination with partner agencies and stakeholders in the aviation sector”.

Members of the public can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 if they have queries.

