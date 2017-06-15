Couple charged over Toa Payoh hawker centre shoving incident

SINGAPORE: A couple who got into an ugly spat with an elderly man at a hawker centre in Toa Payoh was charged in court on Thursday (Jun 15).

Chow Chuin Yee, 46, and Tay Puay Leng, 39, were arrested in April, after the police said they received reports about a couple who allegedly used offensive language and force against a 76-year-old man at a hawker centre on Toa Payoh Lorong 8.

Video circulating widely on social media showed them arguing with the elderly man over the use of a table which Tay allegedly reserved, and Chow is seen shoving the elderly man from behind, nearly knocking him over.

Chow was charged on Thursday with using criminal force against the elderly man. He was also charged with behaving in a disorderly manner for pushing bowls and plates off the table at the hawker centre.

Tay was charged with using abusive words with intent to cause alarm.

If convicted of using criminal force, Chow could be jailed for up to three months and fined up to S$1,500. For behaving in a disorderly manner, he could be jailed up to six months and fined up to S$2,000.

If convicted of using abusive words, Tay could be jailed up to six months and fined up to S$5,000.