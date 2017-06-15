Couple charged over Toa Payoh hawker centre shoving incident

SINGAPORE: A couple who got into an ugly spat with an elderly man at a hawker centre in Toa Payoh was charged in court for causing a public nuisance on Thursday (Jun 15).

Chow Chuin Yee, 46, and Tay Puay Leng, 39, were arrested in April, after the police said they received reports about a couple who allegedly used offensive language and force against a 76-year-old man at a hawker centre on Toa Payoh Lorong 8.

Video circulating widely on social media showed them arguing with the elderly man over the use of a table which Tay allegedly reserved, and Chow is seen shoving the old man from behind, nearly knocking him over.

Anyone convicted for causing a public nuisance can be fined up to S$1,000.

