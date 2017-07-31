Court of Appeal reserves judgment in Tan Cheng Bock's appeal on constitutional challenge

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s highest court has reserved judgment in former presidential hopeful Tan Cheng Bock’s appeal against the decision to throw out an application contesting the legitimacy of the upcoming reserved Presidential Election.

It is unclear when a judgment will be delivered, with Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon saying that the five judges hearing the case on Monday (Jul 31) would get back to the court "as soon as possible".

Speaking after the appeal hearing, Dr Tan said he will "wait and see".



"If we are wrong, then we will accept it," Dr Tan said, adding that in the context of a democracy, this hearing is important to "ask questions".

Dr Tan, a Member of Parliament for 26 years (from 1980 to 2006), ran for President in 2011. He narrowly lost the election to Dr Tony Tan, the current President, whose term will end on Aug 31.

In March 2016, Dr Tan announced his intention to run for President again, but recent amendments to the Constitution have prevented him from doing so – the next Presidential Election is to be a reserved one; only Malay candidates are eligible to stand.

Dr Tan filed an application in May, challenging the basis of the Government’s decision to reserve the election for Malay candidates and calling for the September election to be an “open” one.

Under new rules, if there is not a President from a particular racial community for five consecutive terms, the next term will be reserved for a President from that community.



The application was dismissed on Jul 7. Justice Quentin Loh had said: “In my judgment, the recent constitutional amendments reflect a re-emphasis on the President’s unifying role and the conviction that, in order for the President to fulfil that role, that office must reflect the multiracial character of our country.”

Dr Tan had taken issue with the Government’s “unconstitutional” decision to count President Wee Kim Wee as Singapore’s first elected President. The first popularly elected President was Ong Teng Cheong, Dr Tan argued, and if the Government had started counting from President Ong’s term, this year’s election would not be a reserved one.



Dr Tan lodged an appeal against Justice Loh’s decision on Jul 12, through his legal team led by senior counsel Chelva Retnam Rajah.



Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon is presiding over Dr Tan’s appeal, together with Judges of Appeal Judith Prakash and Steven Chong and Justices Chua Lee Ming and Kannan Ramesh.

The Chief Justice chaired the Constitutional Commission tasked to review the Elected Presidency, which held public hearings in April. The commission had recommended the hiatus-triggered model, paving the way for September’s Malay-only election.



The Government’s decision to start counting from President Ong’s term was made on the advice of the then Attorney-General.



In a Facebook post on Thursday, Dr Tan said he welcomes the Chief Justice’s involvement. “In my view, no other judge knows more about the subject than the CJ. It is therefore proper and beneficial to Singaporeans that he is available to address questions on the reserved election scheme and its spirit and purpose,” Dr Tan wrote.