Court slaps higher penalties on couple for unauthorised trading

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has successfully obtained an increase in penalties handed out to a divorced couple for unauthorised stock trading, the regulator said on Thursday (Nov 2).

MAS had appealed the State Courts’ decision, which ordered Mr Wang Boon Heng, then an undischarged bankrupt, and his former wife Ms Foo Jee Chin, to pay S$75,000 and S$50,000, respectively, for contravening share trading rules.

On Oct 31, MAS was successful in its appeal, with the High Court raising the civil penalty against Mr Wang to S$150,000 and Ms Foo to S$75,000. The couple was also ordered to pay MAS S$21,000 for legal costs and disbursements incurred by MAS for the appeal.

“MAS felt that the civil penalty quantum awarded by the State Courts did not adequately reflect the severity of the breaches and a higher civil penalty was needed to deter such misconduct,” it said in a press release on Thursday.

Between September and December 2007, Mr Wang had carried out share trading for his own benefit in accounts opened in the name of Ms Foo and another person, MAS said. This was done without the consent of the relevant securities trading firms, namely DMG & Partners and UOB Kay Hian.

Ms Foo was aware that trades were being carried out by Mr Wang on her accounts with DMG and UOB Kay Hian.

MAS said that by allowing Mr Wang to trade using her accounts, Ms Foo intentionally deceived DMG and UOB Kay Hian, which did not know that the trades were carried out for the benefit of someone other than the named account holder.