Court upholds suspension of GP for professional misconduct

SINGAPORE: The apex court regulating the medical profession on Monday (Jan 16) dismissed an appeal filed by Dr Yong Thiam Look Peter against his suspension for professional misconduct, the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) said in a media release.

Dr Yong, 75, was a general practitioner at AcuMed Medical Group of Clinics at Block 64, Yung Kuang Road. He earlier pleaded guilty to two charges of professional misconduct for performing trigger finger release surgery without the patient's consent and not keeping accurate medical records of the procedure.

He also admitted to another charge of performing surgery at the consultation table of the clinic, when it should have been undertaken in a procedure room or operating theatre.

A disciplinary tribunal ordered that Dr Yong be suspended for six months, fined S$10,000 and censured, among other measures.

Dr Yong appealed against the decision on the grounds that the suspension ordered was "manifestly excessive".

In dismissing Dr Yong’s appeal, the court noted that his violations were serious and that there was a need for both general and specific deterrence. The court also awarded the costs of the appeal to SMC, to be fixed at S$20,000.



Dr Yong’s suspension will take effect on Feb 1 and run until Jul 31, both dates inclusive, said SMC.