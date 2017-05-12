CPF interest rates to remain unchanged from July to September

SINGAPORE: Central Provident Fund (CPF) members will continue to receive up to 3.5 per cent interest on their Ordinary Account, and up to 5 per cent interest on their Special and Medisave Accounts from Jul 1 to Sep 30 this year, the CPF Board and Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Friday (May 12).

These include an additional 1 per cent in interest, paid on the first S$60,000 of a member’s combined balances with up to S$20,000 from the Ordinary Account. This is part of the Government’s efforts to enhance the retirement savings of CPF members, the agencies said in a joint press release.



On top of this, CPF members aged 55 and above will also earn an additional 1 per cent extra interest on the first S$30,000 of their combined balances, bringing their per annum earnings on their retirement balances up to 6 per cent.

The extra interest received on the Ordinary Account will go into the members' Special Account or Retirement Account to enhance their retirement savings.



If a member is above 55 years old and participates in the CPF LIFE scheme, the extra interest will still be earned on his or her combined balances, which includes the savings used for CPF LIFE, authorities added.



The concessionary interest rate for HDB mortgage loans, pegged at 0.1 per cent above the Ordinary Account interest rate, will remain unchanged at 2.6 per annum over the same period of time.