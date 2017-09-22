CPF interest rates to remain unchanged from October to December

SINGAPORE: All Central Provident Fund (CPF) members will continue to receive up to 3.5 per cent interest on their Ordinary Account, and up to 5 per cent interest on their Special, Medisave and Retirement Accounts from Oct 1 to Dec 31.

These rates include an additional 1 per cent in interest paid on the first S$60,000 of a member’s combined balances – part of the Government’s efforts to enhance the retirement savings of CPF members, the CPF Board and Housing Board said in a joint press release on Friday (Sep 22).

On top of this, CPF members aged 55 and above will also earn an additional 1 per cent interest on the first S$30,000 of their combined balances, bringing their per annum earnings on their retirement balances up to 6 per cent.

The extra interest received on the Ordinary Account will go into the members' Special Account or Retirement Account.

The concessionary interest rate for HDB mortgage loans, pegged at 0.1 per cent above the Ordinary Account interest rate, will remain unchanged at 2.6 per cent over the same period.