CPIB investigating Ang Mo Kio Town Council General Manager

SINGAPORE: Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) general manager and secretary Victor Wong is being investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, a town council spokesperson confirmed to Channel NewsAsia on Friday (Dec 30).

He was asked to go on leave following a complaint against him in September, AMKTC said.

The spokesperson added that its Acting General Manager Lim Kian Chiong is covering Wong's duties.

When approached for comment, AMKTC Vice Chairman MP Darryl David confirmed that Wong is under investigation.

This story is developing.