Crime rate down in 2016, but online scams remain a concern

SINGAPORE: The overall crime rate in Singapore for 2016 fell by 2.6 per cent compared to the previous year, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at its annual crime report on Friday (Feb 10).



This was largely due to a decrease in four of the six crime classes - violent/serious property, housebreaking, theft and commercial crimes, SPF added.



Crimes such as Robbery, Housebreaking, Motor Vehicle Related Thefts and Snatch Theft registered a 30-year low. pic.twitter.com/HSKXGDlk4h — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) February 10, 2017

Notably, crimes such as motor-vehicle related thefts, robbery and housebreaking registered a 30-year low. There were 1,107 cases of motor-vehicle related thefts in 2016, compared to 1,533 cases in 2015, a drop of 27.8 per cent. For robbery, there were 93 cases in 2016, a 24.4 per cent drop compared to 123 cases in 2015.



"The overall crime rate per 100,000 population similarly decreased from 611 in 2015 to 588 cases in 2016. This is the lowest in the last three years and compares favourably with other major cities. Singapore remains one of the safest countries in the world today," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations and Intelligence), Mr Tan Chye Hee.



INTERNET LOVE, IMPERSONATION SCAMS REMAIN A CONCERN



While commercial crimes decreased slightly by 0.6 per cent from 8,426 cases in 2015 to 8,379 cases in 2016, scams involving e-commerce, Internet love scams and China officials impersonation remain a concern for the police.



Commercial crime rates fall but online cheating is still a concern. The public is advised to be vigilant and avoid falling victims to scams. pic.twitter.com/IZoiecH2vT — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) February 10, 2017

Cases of Internet love scams rose from 385 cases in 2015 to 636 cases in 2016; and China officials impersonation scams jumped from none in 2015 to 487 in 2016. A total of S$47 million was cheated from victims of the two scams.



The Director of Commercial Affairs Department David Chow said that the police employs a multi-pronged approach to combat online crimes, which includes working closely with foreign law enforcement counterparts to crack down on online syndicates targeting Singaporeans. Singaporeans also need to play a part.



"Some of our victims actually know about online scams, so the issue really not just knowledge, the issue is vigilance," said Mr Chow.



"Whilst you think you may not be a victim of crime, you need to be vigilant that this person interacting with you, selling you stuff, trying to be your friend may well be a criminal, using the Internet to try and make you a victim of crime."



Since November 2016, SPF has set up an anti-scam helpline for members of the public to contact authorities for advice on scams, and more than 330 calls have been received by the end of 2016. Members of the public can call the anti-scam helpline at 1800 722 6688.