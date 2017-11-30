Crimes against vulnerable people: Apex court asks for power to raise penalties

SINGAPORE: The Court of Appeal has asked Parliament to consider giving judges the power to mete out stiffer penalties for crimes against vulnerable victims, especially children and young persons.



The court asked for judges to be allowed discretion to raise the permitted punishment for certain offences to one-and-a-half times the prescribed maximum penalty. In its written grounds of decision, it detailed its reasons for increasing the jail sentence of a woman who had abused her son until he died in August 2014.



The woman had her jail term increased from eight to 14-and-a-half years after the Prosecution appealed her initial sentence.



The woman and her son were previously reported as Noraidah Mohd Yussof, 35, and Airyl, 4.



Noraidah had faced a total of six charges - two for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Airyl and four under the Children and Young Persons Act for ill-treating Airyl. The Prosecution proceeded with four charges, and two were taken into consideration.



In giving the Court of Appeal’s grounds of decision, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said: "If there had been such a provision affording the court this discretion (to increase the punishment beyond the maximum sentence prescribed) in this case, it would not have hesitated to enhance (Noraidah’s) sentence for the first charge (relating to voluntarily causing grievous hurt) by one-and-a-half times given the gravity of that offence and the significant aggravating factors present."



Advertisement

Advertisement

The maximum penalty for causing grievous hurt is 10 years’ jail and a fine or caning. Women are not allowed to be caned under the law.



"Deterrence was an especially weighty consideration in offences against young victims given the gross physical disparity between the victim and the offender in such cases," said CJ Menon.



"The court also held that a parent who betrayed the ultimate relationship of trust and authority between a parent and his or her child stood at the furthest end of the spectrum of guilt."



Using a sentencing framework, the apex court stated that firstly, an indicative starting point for sentencing should be determined based on the seriousness of the injury.



Secondly, the indicative starting point should then be adjusted either upwards or downwards based on an assessment of the offender’s culpability and the presence of relevant aggravating and/or mitigating factors.



CJ Menon said where the grievous hurt takes the form of death, the indicative starting point should be a term of imprisonment of around eight years.



And when the grievous hurt takes the form of multiple fractures such as the ones Airyl had, the indicative starting point should be a term of imprisonment of around three years and six months, said CJ Menon.



Aggravating factors that were taken into account include the manner and duration of the attack and whether there were any prior intervention by the authorities.



FACTS OF THE CASE



The abuse began in March 2012 when Noraidah was teaching Airyl the alphabet. The boy was then two years and five months old. When Airyl could not follow her instructions, she pushed him twice. Later, when Airyl asked her if he could do some drawing, Noraidah gave him some paper. But he scribbled on the sofa instead. This angered Noraidah, who twisted and pulled his hand.



Noraidah then took Airyl to KK Hospital where he was found to have multiple fractures on his elbow, calf and ribs as well as bruises all over his body.



In April 2012, Airyl was referred to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), and was placed in the care of a foster family. Then in July that year, Noraidah's uncle and his wife took him to live with them. Four months later, Noraidah and her eldest daughter moved in with her uncle. During this period, MSF’s Child Protective Service found that there were no reports of abuse and closed the case in February 2014.



Noraidah and her two children then moved into a flat in Eunos. That’s when the abuse started again. Once, she pushed Airyl and caused him to fall backwards and hit the back of his head against a television console table. This happened because she got annoyed over Airyl's failure to recite certain numbers that she had asked him to.



And on the same day itself, Noraidah kicked Airyl in the waist as she was upset he had passed motion on the floor. She then stood on his stomach with both of her feet before stepping away.



The final act of abuse happened in August 2014 when Noraidah got angry over another incident. She grabbed Airyl's neck and lifted him off the ground with his back against the wall. Seeing that he was gasping for air, Noraidah then let go of the toddler who fell to the floor. At this point, Airyl was no longer moving.



He later died from head injuries.

An autopsy revealed the extent of the prolonged abuse including skull fractures and bleeding of the brain, caused by blunt force trauma.



A multitude of “old injuries” was also found on the boy’s battered body, including more than 30 bruises on his head, neck, chest and back.