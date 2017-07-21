Cristiano Ronaldo in Singapore to visit Peter Lim and family

SINGAPORE: Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Singapore on Friday (Jul 21) for a short stopover to visit Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim and his family.

The Real Madrid striker dropped by Thomson Medical Centre to visit longtime friend Lim and his daughter Kim, who gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week.



Fans gathering at Thomson Medical Centre to catch a glimpse of #CristianoRonaldohttps://t.co/w79zbg8n3x pic.twitter.com/5OSYIo28Je — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) July 21, 2017





Excuse the shaky shots, we expect nothing less than crowds of excited fans when @Cristiano Ronaldo is in Singapore! pic.twitter.com/xCplD53yml — Nadia JH (@NadiaCNA) July 21, 2017





Lim's Mint Media owns and administers all of Ronaldo's image rights, except for those related to his football club Real Madrid. Lim also owns Spanish La Liga side Valencia.

Ronaldo is expected to leave for China on Friday night.