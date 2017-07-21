Cristiano Ronaldo in Singapore to visit Peter Lim and family
SINGAPORE: Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Singapore on Friday (Jul 21) for a short stopover to visit Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim and his family.
The Real Madrid striker dropped by Thomson Medical Centre to visit longtime friend Lim and his daughter Kim, who gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week.
Lim's Mint Media owns and administers all of Ronaldo's image rights, except for those related to his football club Real Madrid. Lim also owns Spanish La Liga side Valencia.
Ronaldo is expected to leave for China on Friday night.