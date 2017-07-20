Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Singapore on Friday

SINGAPORE: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be coming to Singapore for a one-day visit on Friday (Jul 21), according to a statement by Mint Media.

The Portuguese football player will be signing a major endorsement deal in Singapore while en route to China for an event. He will also be dining with billionaire friend Peter Lim, the owner of Mint Media.



The company owns and administers all of Ronaldo's image rights, except for those related to his football club Real Madrid.