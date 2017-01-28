Critical for Singapore to continue to have a reliable news source: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: In the current environment where things happen very fast, it is critical for Singapore to continue to have a national broadcaster that people can turn to as a credible and reliable source of news.

Chee Hong Tat, Minister of State at the Ministry of Communications and Information, said this during a visit to Mediacorp on Saturday (Jan 28) to thank staff for working on the first day of the Chinese New Year and the good work carried out in the past year.

“I think it’s critical for us to continue to have a credible national broadcaster that Singaporeans can turn to as a credible and reliable source of news, and also to understand what’s happening around them both locally and (in) the region,” said Mr Chee.

He added that this is where a national broadcaster like Mediacorp can play a very important role: “We have to continue to work with Mediacorp, support capability developments so that we’re able to bring good quality programmes (and) good quality news through different platforms – whether it’s broadcast TV or online.”

Mr Chee also said that the Government will continue to work with Mediacorp in various areas such as in the digital space, looking at how to build up capabilities to be able to produce good quality content and news reports to strengthen Mediacorp’s role as Singapore’s national broadcaster.

“I think Mediacorp has done well in bringing good quality news and entertainment programmes to Singaporeans and now with news and entertainment shifting online, we have to continue to work hard to build up capabilities, on our online digital capabilities, so that we’re able to continue to reach out to Singaporeans through this platform,” he said.