Critically endangered hawksbill turtle seen laying eggs at East Coast Park

SINGAPORE: A hawksbill turtle was spotted laying eggs at East Coast Park on Wednesday (Aug 23) night, in a second sighting of the critically endangered marine animal in two weeks.



The National Parks Board (NParks) said a member of the public tipped the authorities off about the rare sight.



“Alerted by a member of the public, NParks officers observed a hawksbill turtle about to lay her eggs along the shores of East Coast Park,” NParks posted on Facebook on Tuesday.



It also shared a video of the process on social media. NParks officers were at the egg-laying to make sure conditions were “favourable”, it added.





“Following the best practices of some of the most established turtle hatcheries in the world, our colleagues monitored the process to ensure that the conditions were favourable for the turtle,” said NParks in the post. “We are excited to share this very special moment with all of you here.”

Last Wednesday, turtle hatchlings were seen trying to make their way to the sea at East Coast Park.



They were befuddled by bright lights and got some help from NParks officers, who moved them to a more suitable location.



Singapore waters are home to two types of turtles – the green turtle and the hawksbill.



While the turtles have been known to come ashore to lay eggs at East Coast Park, it is rare to observe an animal in action.



Members of the public who see turtles can call NParks at 1800-4717300. NParks urged the public to keep their distance from the turtle and the eggs.



“Touching the turtle may scare or provoke it. Handling the eggs may damage them, or introduce bacteria into the nest.”

