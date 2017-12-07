Crowds, delays at Jurong East MRT station after unexpected platform closure, commuters say

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Evening rush-hour commuters at Jurong East MRT station reported large crowds and delays after platforms at the station were closed unexpectedly on Thursday (Dec 7).

Several commuters told Channel NewsAsia that platforms D and E were closed, and that they were being redirected to other platforms where trains were continuing to run.







Channel NewsAsia reader Zarina Zainol, who was travelling to Choa Chu Kang on the North-South Line, said the platform was cordoned off and commuters were directed to Platform A instead.



Cordoned-off platform at Jurong East MRT station. (Photo: Zarina Zainol)

One of the platforms at Jurong East MRT station was cordoned off on Thursday (Dec 7). (Photo: Winston)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Zarina, 28, added that all the escalators were moving in a single direction.

"All the escalators were going downwards," she said, adding that she was pregnant and had to climb the stairs as other commuters were "pushing (her) off the lift".



A video posted on Twitter showed commuters taking the stairs to platforms A and B.



holy shit jurong east early platform closure thank god i left class early pic.twitter.com/izMbYeoBPl — ANNA. ´͈ ᵕ `͈ KANKER took over (@jeonghoeshi) December 7, 2017

Commuters were being re-directed to another platform at Jurong East MRT station on Thursday (Dec 7) evening. (Photo: Winston)

Ms Zarina told Channel NewsAsia that no announcements were made, but there were a few staff members directing the crowd.

She added that the huge crowd made it difficult for commuters to see staff members.

Other commuters commented that they had not received any information about the platform closure and appealed to train operator SMRT for information.



there's no news about platform D at jurong east being closed?? why is everyone being redirected to platform A — em 🌸 (@emawrite) December 7, 2017





Channel NewsAsia has contacted SMRT for comment.