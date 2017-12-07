Crowds, delays at Jurong East MRT station after unexpected platform closure, commuters say

SINGAPORE: Evening rush-hour commuters at Jurong East MRT station faced large crowds and delays after platforms at the station were closed unexpectedly on Thursday (Dec 7).

Several commuters told Channel NewsAsia that platforms D and E were closed, and that they were being redirected to other platforms.







Channel NewsAsia reader Zarina Zainol, who was travelling to Choa Chu Kang on the North-South Line, said the platform was cordoned off and commuters were directed to Platform A instead.



Cordoned-off platform at Jurong East MRT station. (Photo: Zarina Zainol)

Ms Zarina, 28, added that all the escalators were moving in a single direction.

"All the escalators were going downwards," she said, adding that she was pregnant and had to climb the stairs as other commuters were "pushing (her) off the lift".



Ms Zarina told Channel NewsAsia that no announcements were made, but there were a few staff members directing the crowd.

She added that the huge crowd made it difficult for commuters to see staff members.

A video posted on Twitter showed commuters taking the stairs to platforms A and B.



holy shit jurong east early platform closure thank god i left class early pic.twitter.com/izMbYeoBPl — ANNA. ´͈ ᵕ `͈ KANKER took over (@jeonghoeshi) December 7, 2017





Another Twitter user told Channel NewsAsia that the station was "crowded as hell" and that the train doors closed without any warning. "(The doors) just closed and (the train) left. Some people were nearly trapped between the MRT door and the safety door. Most friends and families got separated, from what I saw."



Other commuters said that they had not been informed of the platform closure and appealed to train operator SMRT for information.



Jurong east platform d&e barricaded, no news or announcement. What? — Adena (@AdenaSL) December 7, 2017





there's no news about platform D at jurong east being closed?? why is everyone being redirected to platform A — em 🌸 (@emawrite) December 7, 2017





@SMRT_Singapore no info on platform closure at Jurong East? — Daniel Lim (@LimDan91) December 7, 2017





As of 7pm, there were no updates on SMRT's Twitter or Facebook account.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted SMRT for comment.