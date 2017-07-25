Crowds expected at North-South, East-West Line MRT stations due to power fault: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Crowds are expected at North-South and East-West Line MRT stations on Tuesday morning (Jul 25) due to train delays caused by an "intermittent power fault", said SMRT.



The transport operator first posted on its Twitter account about the delays at 7.26am, saying that the fault was causing trains on both lines to run at longer intervals.

However, commuters started complaining about delays at least an hour before SMRT’s tweet. Commuter Wayne Chia, who was at Buona Vista station, contacted Channel NewsAsia at around 6.40am saying that there were no trains arriving at the station for 10 minutes.

Crowds seen at Buona Vista station at around 6.40am on Jul 25. (Photo: Wayne Chia)

Crowds and long queues were also seen at other East-West Line MRT stations such as Lakeside and Bedok.

Twitter user @settpaing posted photos of long queues at Lakeside station. No announcements had been made and the station was “extremely overcrowded”, he said.







At 8.06am, SMRT said in another tweet that its engineers were carrying out checks.

At 8.51am, it said there was also a track circuit fault at Commonwealth station. It told commuters travelling from Joo Koon to Commonwealth to expect an additional 15 minutes of travel time.

In another update at 9.09am, nearly three hours after delays on the two lines began, SMRT said it was still working to rectify the fault.

