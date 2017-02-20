Culling of free-ranging chickens will only be done as 'last resort': MND

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) will only cull free-ranging chickens and other animals as a "last resort", Minister of State for National Development Koh Poh Koon said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 20).

AVA recently said it culled 24 free-roaming chickens in the Sin Ming area after getting about 20 complaints from residents last year, largely about noise. This ignited public debate, after which AVA director-general Yap Him Hoo clarified that the culling was due to concerns over public health and safety and not the noise issue.

Responding to questions by Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) and Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Daniel Goh on Monday, Dr Koh said AVA found that the free-roaming chicken population near Sin Ming Avenue had more than doubled in the last two years from about 20 to more than 50 birds.

AVA received complaints about the fowl from three people in 2014, five in 2015 and 13 in 2016. The higher number of people complaining "clearly correlates" to the increased sighting of birds, Dr Koh said.



Noting that free-roaming chickens had a higher risk than other birds of being infected with and transmitting the bird flu virus to humans, Dr Koh reiterated that AVA's culling of the birds was not motivated solely by noise concerns.

"That said, AVA acknowledges that engagement and communications with residents and other stakeholders on this issue ought to have been better managed," he said.

Dr Koh, who is also MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, urged the community to "act responsibly" by not feeding wildlife. Doing so would disturb the balance in the ecosystem and increase the risks of human-animal cross-transmission of diseases as well as conflicts due to human-wildlife contact, he explained.



Regarding suggestions that the chickens could be re-located to the wild, such as to Pulau Ubin or other forested areas, Dr Koh said the free-ranging chickens in Sin Ming and most urban settings were "highly unlikely" to be of native stock.



The free-ranging chickens were brought in by humans, perhaps to be raised as pets, and would therefore be different from the endangered indigenous red junglefowl, the Minister of State said. Thus, they could threaten the genetic stock of the native species if there was inter-breeding.

Dr Koh also encouraged the public to refrain from abandoning pets: "Not only is it cruel and against the law, but it will also cause an imbalance and an adverse impact on our native wildlife population."

However, Mr Ng said he had seen photos of the chickens at the Sin Ming area and at least some of them were red junglefowl.



In answer to this, Dr Koh acknowledged that AVA would need to conduct genetic studies to ascertain whether the chickens found in the area were red junglefowl or other breeds.

AVA is continuing to undertake research with academics, wildlife experts, and other public agencies to find the best ways to manage the population of free-ranging chickens and other birds, according to Dr Koh.

The agency will involve different stakeholders, including the community and animal welfare groups, in exploring various approaches and solutions to the issue, he added.