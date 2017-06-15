Current, former police officers among 5 charged with corruption

SINGAPORE: A police officer and two former police officers were among five people charged in court on Thursday (Jun 15) in connection with acts of corruption and bribery.

Senior staff sergeant Shukor Warji, former senior staff sergeant Tan Bee Song and former police inspector Lam Guo Long Terence are accused of giving out unauthorised information and favours in return for bribes.

Shukor was charged with one count under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly failing to arrest Tan, and one charge under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly giving Tan unauthorised information.

Tan was charged with allegedly agreeing to receive a bribe of S$4,000 from businessman Yee Kok Siong – who has also been charged – and for allegedly offering S$2,000 to Shukor as a reward for getting another person wrongfully arrested.

Tan is also accused of receiving and relaying information from Shukor about a separate arrest made by the police.

Former police inspector Lam was accused of receiving a bribe of S$500 from dispatch driver Lim Sua Huat – who has also been charged – in return for showing him photographs of 13 people arrested by the police for rioting. He also allegedly received another S$500 from Lim to send him photographs of five people arrested by the police.

For allegedly receiving bribes from Lim and failing to arrest him, the former police officer was charged with three counts under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was also charged with two counts under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly showing and sending Lim the photographs.

The five were given bail of S$15,000 each, and their cases will next be heard on Jul 6.

The penalty for giving or receiving bribes under the Prevention of Corruption Act is up to five years’ jail and a fine of up to S$100,000.

If convicted of failing to arrest without reasonable excuse, Lam and Shukor could be jailed up to six months and fined up to S$5,000.

For the offences under the Official Secrets Act, Lim, Lam, Tan and Shukor could be jailed up to two years and fined up to S$2,000.