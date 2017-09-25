Cycling paths in Tampines to be tripled to 21km by 2022: LTA

SINGAPORE: The cycling path network in Tampines will be tripled from 6.9km to about 21km, as part of plans to transform the estate into a walking and cycling town by 2022.



The cycling network will connect three MRT stations - Tampines, Tampines East and Tampines West – to homes, schools, food centres and other amenities, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Monday (Sep 25).



It added that existing cycling paths will be widened, while additional signs and markings will be put up at bicycle crossings to improve safety. Existing infrastructure such as bus stops will also be redesigned, to better accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.



Bus stops will be redesigned to better accommodate cyclists and pedestrians. (Image: LTA)

Artist impression of cycling path fronting the Plaza @ Tampines Regional Centre. (Image: LTA)

The plans are similar to what has been done for Ang Mo Kio, Singapore’s first walking and cycling town.



LTA is also looking into whether it is feasible to build a cycling bridge over the Tampines Expressway to connect Tampines and Pasir Ris towns, as well as a cycling underpass to link Tampines with Simei.

Artist impression of cycling underpass at the Pan Island Expressway connecting Tampines to Simei. (Image: LTA)

This is to "support Tampines's growth as the regional employment centre in the east," said LTA. Trunk cycling routes may also be built linking Tampines to Changi Business Park and Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre.

LTA said it will be calling for a tender for the projects.

