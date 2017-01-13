Cyclist dies in Pioneer Road North accident; driver of private bus arrested

SINGAPORE: A female cyclist in her 40s was killed after being hit by a private bus in an accident at Pioneer Road North on Thursday evening (Jan 12).



Channel NewsAsia understands that after hitting the woman, the private bus also crashed through a road divider, colliding with several other vehicles.

Dashcam footage posted online shows the bus hurtling through some trees, narrowly missing a double-decker public bus. Continuing on at high speed, it then ploughed through a road divider, hitting a car.

The Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to the accident involving the cyclist, bus, four cars and a lorry along Pioneer Road North towards Nanyang Crescent at 6.01pm.



According to the police, the bus driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act - an offence which carries a maximum penalty of two years, a fine or both. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at 6.03pm. It sent two ambulances and its paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. A man in his 60s was also sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF added.