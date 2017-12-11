Dakota Crescent to be redeveloped into public housing site

SINGAPORE: Dakota Crescent, one of Singapore's oldest public housing estates, will be redeveloped into a public housing site, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Dec 11).



In a Facebook post, he said various options were looked at and a decision was made to build new HDB flats there.



"This will provide more public housing options near the city, and allow another generation of Singaporeans to build their own special memories of Dakota Crescent."



Mr Wong said the central cluster of buildings around the courtyard will be retained and re-purposed.



"We recognise the significance of the estate – as MP Lim Biow Chuan highlighted in Parliament last year, this was one of Singapore’s first public housing projects, built before the formation of HDB in 1960. So we intend to retain the central cluster of buildings around the courtyard area (including the Dove Playground), and re-purpose them for civic and community uses."

The refreshed Dakota Crescent can be an interesting mixed-use area, with new HDB flats; adaptive re-use of some of the old buildings; convenient amenities, as well as vibrant community spaces, he said.

Mr Wong said his ministry will continue to engage stakeholders and involve the wider community as we redevelop the area.



"We look forward to your ideas and suggestions, as we reimagine Dakota Crescent together!"

Dakota Crescent, which comprises 15 low-rise blocks, was developed by the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) in 1958 as a public rental housing estate.

