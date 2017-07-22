Damaged pedestrian bridge beam at Balestier Road removed after accident: BCA

SINGAPORE: The entire bridge beam of a pedestrian bridge at Balestier Road which was damaged in an accident on Friday (Jul 21) night has been removed after being found in a dangerous condition, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Saturday.

“BCA engineers who responded to the incident found the bridge to be in a dangerous condition: the impact of the collision damaged the bridge, resulting in one end of the bridge beam being dislodged from the central support,” BCA said.

“BCA directed the owner of the bridge to appoint a Professional Engineer (PE) to advise on immediate measures to remove the danger.”

“The PE appointed by the owner inspected the bridge and recommended to remove the entire pedestrian overhead bridge spanning across both sides of the road immediately."

The statement added: “BCA concurred with the PE’s recommendation and directed the owner of the bridge to carry out the immediate removal of the entire pedestrian overhead bridge.”

Part of Balestier Road was closed after a trailer carrying an excavator rammed an overhead pedestrian bridge on Friday.



Photos and video posted on social media showed that the boom of the excavator had hit the bridge and dislodged part of the structure. No one was injured in the accident.

Police said the 57-year-old driver and his 59-year-old employer have been arrested in connection with the accident. The driving licence of the driver has also been suspended with immediate effect.

The trailer had been travelling on Balestier Road towards Moulmein Road when it hit the bridge near the Singapore Indian Association.

The road in both directions was reopened to traffic on Saturday morning.