Daytona after school: Games centre at NorthLight launched to engage at-risk youths

SINGAPORE: Video and arcade games are not usually found in schools but at NorthLight, there are Daytona machines, Xbox games and even a pool table for students to play after school.



These facilities are in NorthLight’s after-school centre launched on Friday (Sep 22). It’s part of the Singapore Children's Society's (SCS) Project Cabin, meant to provide a safe and conducive environment in secondary schools for at-risk youths to engage in leisure activities.



Youth workers are also at hand to provide a listening ear.



Open on four afternoons a week, the centre aims to attract students to make regular visits.



"It's better than our students hanging out at McDonald's," said NorthLight's principal Martin Tan at the launch, adding that the centre offers a "very safe space" for students to engage in after-school activities.

The centre also provides the SCS with more opportunities to get to know the students and address their socio-emotional needs, said SCS chairman of the social work service standing committee Tan Khiaw Ngo.

He added that two professional staff - a counsellor and social worker - are present when the centre is open to ensure that students who drop by are given the necessary attention.



Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the wheel of a Daytona arcade machine at NorthLight's after-school centre.

NorthLight School, which started operations in 2007, caters to students who are less academically inclined. It places emphasis on helping them develop skills for employability.



The after-school centre, which has been fully operational since February 2015, and has reached out to about 350 students, SCS said.



At the centre’s official opening on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said NorthLight has “exceeded expectations in terms of what’s possible” for these students.



“What we do in NorthLight, in Assumption Pathway, now in Crest and Spectra has lessons for us elsewhere as well, it's not just for these schools,” said Mr Tharman.



“It's not as if NorthLight kids are completely different from others, they're actually very similar in many aspects. So what we can do to help kids develop themselves and gain confidence in themselves here in Northlight, you gain some lessons for kids elsewhere as well,” he added.

