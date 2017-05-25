DBS Marina Regatta returns with inflatable water obstacle course

This year's edition promises to introduce new experiences - such as a giant inflatable water obstacle course.

SINGAPORE: The DBS Marina Regatta returns for a sixth year - and for the first time, it is introducing an inflatable water obstacle course.

The event, which features the region's top dragon boating teams, a pop-up urban beach as well as an interactive art dome, will be held from Jun 1 to 4 this year at Marina Bay, the bank said in a media release on Thursday (May 25).

The inflatable water obstacle course, touted to be Singapore's largest, will span more than 11,000 sq ft. Named Battle Bay, it will feature nine obstacles, including balance nooks, monkey bars, wall scaling as well as rope swings.

This year's pop-up beach will double in size from last year. Joining it for the first time is Bali beach club Potato Head's Coconut Bar, which will be serving its signature coconut cocktails and beers.

Of the two domes which will be constructed at the regatta, one will be home to an "immersive interactive art experience" with an illustrated projection of the Marina Bay skyline, while the other will host fitness classes in the day and parties featuring Ultra Music Festival deejays at night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be a food village featuring food stalls by modern-Singaporean restaurant Labyrinth, French eatery Garcon, Leng Leng ice cream and more.

Admission to the event is free. It will open from 4pm to 10pm on Jun 1, and from 10am to 10pm on Jun 2 to 4.