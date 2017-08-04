DBS Q2 profit rises 8.5% to S$1.1b on robust loan growth

SINGAPORE: DBS Group, Singapore's biggest lender, reported an 8.5 per cent increase in quarterly profit that came in line with market expectations, boosted by strong loan growth.

DBS, the last local bank to post results, said on Friday that net profit was S$1.14 billion in the three months ended June, versus S$1.05 billion a year earlier and an average forecast of S$1.15 billion from five analysts compiled by Reuters.

DBS said loan growth of 6 per cent more than offset the impact of a 13 basis points decline in net interest margin to 1.74 per cent.

Last week, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported forecast-beating results, powered by its wealth management business, while profit at United Overseas Bank rose to a two-year high on strong net interest income.