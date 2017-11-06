DBS Q3 net profit falls 23% to S$822 million

SINGAPORE: DBS reported a surprise 23 per cent year-on-year drop in its net profit for the third quarter, largely due to hefty provisions on its exposure to the oil and gas industries.

The bank, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, said on Monday (Nov 6) that net profit for the three months ended Sep 30 was S$822 million, down from S$1.07 billion in the same period last year.

Net allowances surged 87 per cent from S$436 million to S$815 million, with the bank classifying its remaining weak oil and gas support service exposures as non-performing assets.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said the move will “enable investors to return their focus to our operating performance and digital agenda”.

Profit before allowances was up 4 per cent to a record S$1.8 billion, propelled by loan and fee income growth and offsetting the impact of less favourable interest rates and trading income.

“Business momentum has been strong as we continued to capture opportunities in a reflationary environment across the markets we operate in,” Mr Gupta said.

Net interest income, which refers to interest it earns from loans, increased 9 per cent to S$1.98 billion, driven by higher net interest margin and loan growth. Non-interest income, which refers to its earnings from non-loan products, fell 3 per cent to S$1.08 billion.

Net interest margin, which is the difference banks make from the interest it earns through giving out loans and the interest it pays out to customer deposits, came in at 1.73 per cent compared to 1.77 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, the bank’s non-performing loan rate rose from 1.3 per cent to 1.7 per cent.

DBS is the last of Singapore’s three lenders to report its third-quarter results, and the only one to post a decline in quarterly profit. OCBC on Oct 26 posted a net profit of S$1.06 billion for the quarter, up 12 per cent from a year ago. UOB last week posted a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to S$883 million.