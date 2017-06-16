Dead otter found in cage at Marina Promenade; man caught setting traps

SINGAPORE: A dead otter was found in a cage at Marina Promenade, on the same day that a man was caught setting traps in the area, water agency PUB said in a media statement on Friday (Jun 16).

PUB said it found the otter in a cage along the Marina Promenade in the Kallang Basin on Wednesday morning at about 11.40am.



It informed the Otter Working Group and handed the dead animal over to Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) for a post-mortem.

At about 5.30pm on the same day, PUB employees patrolling the reservoir caught a man who was setting up traps at the promenade, the agency said, adding that enforcement action will be taken against him.



Otter community group OtterWatch said on its Facebook page that the group suspects the dead otter was from the family of otters in Bishan, as a family member had been missing for two days.

PUB reminded the public that it is an offence to trap any animal or cause injury to fauna in any reservoir. Those caught could be fined up to S$3,000.

The agency also encouraged members of the public to call the PUB hotline at 1800-2255-782 (1800-CALL-PUB) if they see any illegal acts being committed at the reservoirs, as well as provide photos or videos, as well as the date, time and location of the incident.