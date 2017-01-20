Deadline for Queensway Hindu shrine to move extended to Feb 16

SINGAPORE: Devotees of the Sri Thandavaalam Muneeswaran Alayam shrine have been given four more weeks to move from its current premises, but they are hoping for a further extension of about 20 days.



The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) had previously given the shrine until Wednesday (Jan 18) to move as it sits on land that's not zoned for religious use. The land has also been earmarked for future development.

However, at a meeting with the shrine's representatives on Thursday, SLA agreed to grant them an extra four weeks until Feb 16.

This was made clear in a state land encroachment notice handed to them by SLA, which stated that representatives are required to "remove the shrine, structures and all (its) movable property therefrom within 28 days" of the date the notice was served.

It also stated that if the devotees failed to vacate by the new deadline, SLA would proceed to obtain a warrant to remove them from state land and take possession of all property found on it.

In addition, the notice said that the Government was entitled to recover damages for trespass caused by the "unauthorised and unlawful occupation of the state land".

"GIVE US 48 DAYS OF PRAYING"



Speaking to Channel NewsAsia on Friday, the shrine's treasurer Adaikalam Annadhurai said they hope to be granted another extension of 20 days to conduct prayers before moving, according to Hindu rites.

"We will move out on Mar 7. Give us 48 days of praying," he said, adding that he understood the land the shrine was on was not zoned for religious use, and that the occupants would comply with moving out.



"We don't want to have any other misunderstanding," Mr Annadhurai said. "(It) must be win-win on both sides."

The shrine's committee had previously reached out to Member of Parliament for Tanjong Pagar GRC Indranee Rajah for help, but said they have yet to hear back from her. On Friday, they launched an appeal on Facebook, calling on supporters to write to President Tony Tan Keng Yam to preserve the shrine.

Mr Annadhurai added that they were looking for a vacant space in Bukit Merah to move to.

The shrine, which has been in the area for nearly 60 years, was originally erected by railway workers.

The land it sits on belonged to the Malaysian government but was returned to Singapore on Jul 1, 2011, after train services by railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) were stopped.

SLA had previously helped to find alternative locations to house the shrine and its deities. A Hindu temple had offered to house the shrine and retain the deity's name, but the shrine's representatives declined, citing differences in their observance of rituals.