Death of grandmother crushed to death by horse at Gallop Stable a ‘misadventure’: Coroner

SINGAPORE: The horse that crushed a 73-year-old grandmother to death at Gallop Stable Singapore’s Punggol ranch had not been fed its lunch, and could have been overworked, a coroner's inquiry heard.



The woman, Madam Lim Ah Boey, had been at the ranch with her family on Nov 14, 2015, to celebrate her grandson’s 21st birthday.

The horse she rode, named Goku, had worked through feeding time at 12.30pm to 2pm giving “joyrides” to visitors.

By the time Mdm Lim mounted the horse at about 5.30pm, it had been working for more than the four hours that a horse expert said was recommended, the Coroner's Court heard.

State Coroner Marvin Bay ruled the death a misadventure on Wednesday (Jun 21), saying no foul play was involved and noting improvements in Gallop Stable’s conduct of its popular joyrides following the accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that after a five-minute ride around the riding track, handler Mr Brian Tan Soon Loong led Goku to a one-metre tall mounting block to allow Mdm Lim to dismount.

However, Goku stopped too far away from the block for Mdm Lim to get off, so Mr Tan led the horse on another short walk before approaching the mounting block again. Again, Goku stopped short of the block, and Mr Tan had to lead the horse on a third walk before circling back to the block.

After four attempts to get Goku to approach the block, the horse appeared to refuse to walk towards it.



Another employee of the ranch stepped in to help, hitting the horse’s rear to get it to move. But Goku refused to cooperate, so the employee decided to try another way to get Mdm Lim off the horse using a mobile mounting block.

450KG HORSE PINNED GRANDMA DOWN FOR 10 MINUTES

But Mdm Lim, a first-time rider, started to panic, and Goku appeared to become agitated, a witness said. Goku suddenly reared, but was pulled back down by Mr Tan.

However, when Goku reared again, Mdm Lim fell off the horse’s back, landing on the ground. The horse appeared to lose its balance and fell on Mdm Lim, landing on top of her on its back with its legs in the air.

Goku, a nine-year-old retired racehorse, weighed 450kg.

For 10 minutes, Mdm Lim remained trapped under the huge horse, which was seen “struggling mightily” to get up, State Coroner Mr Bay noted.



At least three people at the scene, including stable employees and Mdm Lim’s grandson, tried unsuccessfully to lift the horse off her.

Only when the handler, Mr Tan, released Goku’s girth strap was the horse able to stand up and walk away unassisted.

Mdm Lim was rushed to Changi General Hospital, but died from multiple internal injuries.

Forensic pathologist Dr Teo Eng Swee described Mdm Lim’s “crush-type injuries”, including pelvic, sternal and rib fractures, a ruptured spleen and serious damage to her heart and lungs.

EXPERT CRITICISED STABLE’S MOUNTING BLOCK

A vet, Dr Miles McNickle, said Goku had a few superficial injuries but otherwise appeared normal. Another vet, Dr Koos Van Den Berg, said nothing in the horse's medical history hinted at possible behavioral problems.

However, another expert, Mr Jeremy David Michaels, a Fellow of the British Horse Society, criticised the design of the mounting block, saying it was too tall. The ideal height is 78cm, he said, whereas the block used by Gallop Stable is one metre high.

Safety features such as handrails, or a solid back against which a rider could hold onto for balance while trying to mount or dismount, were missing, Mr Michaels said.

He also noted that Goku had found itself trapped when it fell, wedged between the small space between the block and a drain. This may have contributed to the horse’s agitation, causing it to rear, Mr Michaels said.

When Goku was brought back to its stall by a stable hand after the incident, the horse appeared “ravenous” and started to eat immediately, the man told the inquiry.

But Mr Michaels said it is difficult to tell whether Goku had become agitated due to missing a feed. It is an “idiosyncratic quality” and varies between horses, the expert said.

He also told the inquiry that retired racehorses like Goku are popular with riding schools around the world, who buy them as “school horses” for people to learn to ride. Goku was “fit” to work for up to four hours a day with beginner riders, Mr Michaels told the inquiry.

The coroner said based on the available evidence and testimony of expert witnesses, there is “no basis to suspect foul play”. “On the issue of Goku’s rearing, I accept (Mr Michaels’ evidence that) the horse had reared because it had been upset, agitated and possibly felt trapped”.

STABLE HAS SINCE IMPROVED PROTOCOL FOR RIDES

Mr Bay acknowledged that since the accident, Gallop Stable has taken “steps in the right direction” by improving its protocol for joy rides. The stable has done away with the mounting block, and now uses portable mounting platforms that can be carried to the horse, “rather than depend on the vagaries of the horse’s ability or willingness to approach the fixed mounting platform”, the coroner said.

The stable has also implemented a two-person system for joyrides and the compulsory use of a “neck strap” on horses during joyrides, which allows handlers to better control and guide the horse, Mr Bay noted.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the inquiry, Mdm Lim’s granddaughter Ms Stacey Loh, 33, said she is “angry”. “Gallop Stable has to take responsibility … I feel this was something that (could have been) prevented”, she said, adding the stable has not contacted her family.