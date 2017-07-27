Death of teen who fell from Orchard Central ledge should serve as 'sad cautionary tale': Coroner

SINGAPORE: The teenager who died after falling four storeys at Orchard Central in February and was a daredevil and fond of performing “complex stunts” and “extreme acts”, a coroner’s inquiry heard on Thursday (Jul 27).

Jonathan Chow jumped off the link bridge connecting Orchard Central and Orchard Gateway on Feb 24, 2017, landing on a ledge which collapsed under his weight.



The 17-year-old was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with a “weak pulse”, the inquiry heard, but he died from multiple injuries including skull and rib fractures, bleeding in the brain, a ruptured diaphragm and liver, kidney and lung lacerations.

His fall was captured on video by his friend Ruth. The 16-year-old girl filmed it via Snapchat, an app that permanently deletes users’ posts after 24 hours. Police investigators were not in time to make a copy of the video before it was erased. However, the mall’s CCTV system had captured the moments before his death.

Ruth initially lied to the police and to Chow’s mother, saying Chow had climbed onto the ledge to retrieve his mobile phone after dropping it there. However, CCTV footage showed Chow and Ruth standing on the bridge at about 3.55pm “in discussion”, the inquiry heard.

A screengrab from a video that shows the moments before Jonathan Chow fell to his death at Orchard Central.

Chow is captured jumping over the railing onto the ledge, which gives way. Chow fell about 18 metres, landing on the ground floor.

Ruth later admitted she had contemplated jumping onto the ledge too, but was “scared”. Chow said he would do it, and asked her to record the stunt, the inquiry heard. Ruth said the pair, who met on Instagram, had jumped off a two-storey building together before “for fun”.

Chow’s friends described him as an avid skateboarder, a “daring” person who would perform “complex stunts” such as skateboarding down a flight of stairs. Chow “would do some extreme acts if there are friends around him daring him to do so,” another friend said.

State Coroner Marvin Bay noted that the bridge that Chow had vaulted from complied with the Building and Construction Authority’s minimum requirement for railings to be at least one metre in height. The railing Chow jumped over was 1.2 metres high.

However, he said Chow would not have known that the ledge was made of a flimsy material - not strong enough to bear his weight - when he jumped. The teenager’s accidental death should “serve as a sad cautionary tale” to like-minded people “disposed to go off-route in public spaces”, he said.

He also noted Chow’s parents had pointed out there were no signs warning the public not to climb over the railing. Since the accident, a piece of hoarding has been erected to deter people from climbing over the railing. “This is a step in the right direction,” the coroner said.

“The public may benefit from clearer and more explicit visual cues not to cross over the railings in structures such as escalators, stairs or link bridges.

“This would particularly apply to routes that are commonly traversed by large numbers of young persons who may feel tempted to attempt an off-beat or unorthodox crossing to impress their peers (or) challenge their physical dexterity,” the state coroner said.