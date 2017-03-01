Death of Underwater World diver stung by stingray a ‘tragic misadventure’: Coroner

SINGAPORE: The death of the diver who was stung by a stingray at Underwater World Singapore (UWS) last October was a "tragic misadventure," the coroner ruled on Wednesday (Mar 1).



Mr Philip Chan, 62, was preparing marine life for transfer to a new aquarium when a stingray's barb pierced his chest on Oct 4, 2016. He died in hospital a few hours later.



A stingray’s barb is venomous and sharp, with serrated edges. Its sting contains “tissue-damaging toxins which will paralyse (the victim),” a coroner’s inquiry heard on Wednesday.

Mr Chan's colleagues pulled him out of the water immediately but he was already unconscious. They cut off his wetsuit and saw the barb, 22.5cm long, protruding from his chest.

Mr Chan had been leading a team of divers to move four stingrays into a tank to be transported to Malaysia, after UWS ceased operations. Three leopard whiptail rays were moved without incident. It was the last stingray which killed him.

STINGRAY COULD HAVE FELT THREATENED

The inquiry was told that stingrays are shy by nature and the one which killed Mr Chan had never experienced aggressive behaviour. But when surprised or threatened, stingrays will attack, according to veterinarian Dr Frederic Chua. “All wild animals held in captivity are unpredictable,” he added.

Dr Chua, who worked with Mr Chan, said the stingray in question had been at UWS for about eight years and “adapted very well with its environment”.

However, he said it could have felt threatened when it was cornered by divers in an attempt to capture it for transfer to another tank. Mr Chan, the head diver, was the only one in the water when the stingray – 1.5m wide and about 2m long – attacked him.

A family friend of Mr Chan, who is a dive instructor and marine life specialist, also suggested that the stingray was stressed by the change in its environment, the closure of UWS and the removal of its “tank-mates”.

The team had been trying to usher the last stingray towards a platform. It was within that platform area that Mr Chan climbed in to guide the stingray to the net. The other divers were holding the net ready when they heard Mr Chan’s surprised shout and pulled him out of the water immediately.

When paramedic Mohamed Fadly Hairoddin arrived shortly after, Mr Chan’s body was “cold and stiff”, he said, and he could not find a pulse. Mr Fadly and his team gave Mr Chan CPR on the way to hospital but he remained unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 3.27pm.

'WRONG PLACE, WRONG TIME'

Mr Chan was the most experienced diver and marine handler in the company, Dr Chua said, adding that he looked up to Mr Chan who had advised the team on “safety measures and all capture protocols”.

He said Mr Chan was probably “in the wrong place at the wrong time”. “A human being is not as able to control his position in the water compared with marine animals, so our responses in the water are slower … when he discovered himself to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, by the time he gained that knowledge it was too late,” he explained.

Mr Chan’s family, who was present at the inquiry, asked whether there were any protocols in place for such a dangerous activity. Dr Chua said capturing marine animals for any reason, such as for transfer to another tank, is part and parcel of a UWS diver’s job and is considered normal in the industry.

There were no “standard operating procedures” in place for capturing marine animals, he explained, because there are too many variables to consider, such as the type of animal, size, condition, environment and purpose of handling.

“When we capture an animal there is no SOP … (we) rely on reflexes, quick responses. In fact, if there was an SOP, it would act to constrain us and probably make it even more dangerous,” he said. “Mr Chan’s knowledge and experience over 26 years cannot be described in an SOP.”

After 26 years with the company, Mr Chan was looking forward to retirement and a holiday to Moscow with his wife. She had said that her husband worked long hours and that UWS was under-staffed.

The former regional general manager of Haw Par Leisure, which owned UWS, told the inquiry that the remaining divers worked very hard to transfer the marine animals to Malaysia, after half of its staff was let go because of UWS' closure. Mr Kwek Meng Tiam said, however, that he never received complaints of overwork by UWS divers.

In ruling Mr Chan’s death a “tragic misadventure”, State Coroner Marvin Bay said it was “an appropriate lesson", recognising that "despite long-term captivity, a wild animal may revert to hard wired instructs and lash out to inflict severe injuries in situation when they are cornered, surprised or perceive a threat.”

Handlers must maintain "complete mindfulness, care and focus while handling a wild animal," said the state coroner, adding that in Mr Chan's case, "expertise skills and experience will not insulate (him) … from harm."