Debt collector jailed for assaulting, threatening alleged debtors

SINGAPORE: A licensed debt collector who strong-armed victims and alleged debtors was sentenced to four years and two months’ jail on Thursday (Nov 16).



Francis Lee Sian Sian, 40, was also fined S$10,000 and banned from driving for life.



Lee was convicted of 19 charges for multiple offences he committed as part of his job at Double Ace Associates, a debt collection agency which prides itself on being able to “literally force” debtors to pay up, a court heard.



The majority of the 45 charges Lee faced were for assault, criminal intimidation and harassment he committed on the job.



On Jan 15, 2015, Lee and five accomplices, tasked with collecting a debt of S$21,000 from the owner of a stall at Funan DigitaLife Mall, harassed the stall’s sole employee and demanded she call her boss, the owner.



The debt collectors, donning matching black polo tees with the words “Debt Recovery” emblazoned on the back, trespassed into the stall at about 1.15pm, turning the lights off and shooing customers away.



They refused to leave, even when the police arrived and warned them not to breach the peace. Lee and his accomplices asked the policemen to help recover the debt, insisting they were “legally entitled” to do so.



One of the men then unfurled a banner to display in front of the stall, which read: “Debt recovery in process.”



When the stall owner had not arrived by 2.55pm, the men, impatient, swept a rice cooker, the cash register and other items off the counter, sending them crashing to the floor. They also poured various sauces into a large pot of soup, ruining it, and threw other foodstuffs onto the floor.



The employee and management of the food court could only stand and watch as the debt collectors wrecked the stall, too afraid to intervene lest they were turned upon.



The men left for another “assignment” before the police got back to the scene.



At about 3.35pm the same day, at a car rental company, Lee elbowed a 32-year-old woman in the face in front of police officers after she tore up a form the debt collectors had demanded she sign.



Her nose was fractured. She was three months pregnant at the time. Her husband allegedly owed a debt of S$7,000.



Lee routinely harassed and threatened innocent victims, often family members of alleged debtors.



On Jan 8, 2015, he hurled vulgarities at a 31-year-old woman whose uncle allegedly owed a debt of S$32,143. Lee also repeatedly kicked the front gate of her flat and cut its electricity supply, plunging the woman’s house into darkness past 10.15pm.



On another occasion in 2014, Lee bullied the wife of an alleged debtor by repeatedly pounding on the front door and ringing the doorbell non-stop at 10.30pm. The 37-year-old woman told Lee her husband was not at home, but the debt collector refused to believe her.



When she tried to take a video of what Lee was doing, he grabbed her phone and threw it over the parapet.



Lee, who was banned from driving for life in 2007 received another lifelong ban on Thursday for a series of driving-related offences.



On Aug 8 last year, Lee was caught by a National Environment Agency officer for throwing a cigarette butt out of his Malaysia-registered car. When the officer approached the car, Lee accelerated and crashed into the officer, who was flung forward and landed on the bonnet of Lee’s car.



Lee did not stop. He drove for another 146 metres before the officer, clinging to the windscreen wiper, lost his grip and fell onto the road.



Lee was also convicted of threatening to rape a female police officer in 2014. While in custody, he had told her: “You don’t let me see you outside if not I will rape you.”



In urging the court to impose a stiff sentence on Lee, the prosecutor pointed out that “being licensed and being legitimate are two separate concepts”. Lee had “engaged in the very same strong-arm tactics employed by UMLs (unlicensed moneylenders)", the prosecutor said, adding that Lee had “in fact gone even further, closed in the grossly false sense of legal entitlement (and) emboldened by the loutish camaraderie of his (accomplices)”.

Another 26 charges were considered in sentencing Lee, who has one charge of rioting outstanding. This will be dealt with at a later date.