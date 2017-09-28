Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen calls on Jordan King

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen reaffirmed Singapore's warm relations with Jordan during his call on the King of Jordan, Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein, on Wednesday afternoon (Sep 27).

Dr Ng visited Jordan with Senior Minister of State for Defence Mohamad Maliki Osman, Deputy Secretary (Policy) Keith Tan, and senior Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officers.

During their meeting, Dr Ng and the King exchanged views on security developments in the Middle East. They also discussed how terrorist threats continued to evolve, and how countries like Jordan and Singapore can work to proactively address these threats.

Dr Ng and Dr Maliki also called on Prime Minister Hani Fawzi Al-Mulki, who is also Jordan's Defence Minister.

The Singapore Defence Minister and his counterpart discussed a range of security issues. Both sides noted the importance of international cooperation to counter the threat of transnational terrorism and shared perspectives on ways to counter terrorism including intelligence sharing and de-radicalisation programmes.

The meetings underscore the friendly defence relations between Singapore and Jordan, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said. It added that SAF and the Jordanian Armed Forces interact regularly through visits and other exchanges.

Dr Ng's meetings came after he visited SAF officers deployed to Iraq as part of the multinational coalition against Islamic State.