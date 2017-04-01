Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in US for working visit
Dr Ng will meet US officials and Congress members, including Secretary of Defense James Mattis, during his visit, the Ministry of Defence says.
SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will visit Washington, DC, for a working visit from Apr 2 to 5, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Saturday (Apr 1).
During his visit, Dr Ng will meet US officials and Congress members, including Secretary of Defense James Mattis, to exchange views on geopolitical developments and to reaffirm bilateral ties, MINDEF said.
Dr Ng will also meet strategic thinkers and academics in the US, the ministry added.
