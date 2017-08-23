Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen sends condolences over USS John S McCain collision

SINGAPORE: Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen has written to his US counterpart James Mattis to convey his condolences over the collision involving USS John S McCain.



Some remains have been found in the sealed compartments of the warship, said a US Navy commander on Tuesday (Aug 22), a day after the guided-missile destroyer collided with an oil tanker in Singapore waters.



In a letter dated Aug 23, Dr Ng said: "I share your grief over the dead and injured of USS John S McCain. Please accept the deepest condolences of the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and also with the crew."

He added that Singapore stands ready to provide any further support to the US Navy and American service personnel.

Singapore has been leading search and rescue operations for the 10 missing sailors, with the search area more than doubled on Wednesday to 5,524 square kilometres. The US, Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia have also joined the effort.