Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen to visit Philippines

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will be in the Philippines for a working visit from Tuesday (Jul 18) to Jul 19, to gain a better understanding of the security situation in the southern Philippines.



Dr Ng will also explore ways for Singapore to support the Philippines in its fight against terror, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release on Monday (Jul 17).

Philippine forces have for weeks been fighting militants who have laid siege to the southern city of Marawi. More than 500 people have been killed in the conflict so far, including soldiers, militants and civilians.

As part of his visit, Dr Ng will meet Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana.

"Dr Ng’s visit underscores the warm and friendly defence relations between Singapore and the Philippines," said MINDEF. His last trip to the Philippines was in 2014 for an introductory visit.