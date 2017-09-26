Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen to visit SAF troops deployed in Iraq

SINGAPORE: Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen is travelling to Iraq to visit Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers who are part of a multinational coalition to defeat the Islamic State militant group.



Dr Ng is leading a delegation which includes Senior Minister of State for Defence Maliki Osman and Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Perry Lim, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a press release on Tuesday (Sep 26).

It did not say when the visit will take place but Dr Ng said in a Facebook post on Tuesday night that he is on his way to Iraq, on board a C-130.

SAF's support of the multinational counter-IS coalition was first announced in November 2014. Since then, it has deployed planners, liaison officers, intelligence fusion officers, imagery analysis teams and KC-135R tanker aircraft.

In June this year, SAF medical teams were deployed as well to provide healthcare support to coalition forces.

MINDEF said Dr Ng will also visit Jordan where he will call on the King of Jordan, as well as Prime Minister and Defence Minister Hani Fawzi Al-Mulki.

