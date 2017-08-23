Delay on North-South Line due to track fault; 'not linked to new signalling project': SMRT

SINGAPORE: Commuters experienced delays on SMRT's North-South Line during the morning rush hour yet again on Wednesday (Aug 23).

At 7.32am, the train operator tweeted that commuters should add 15 minutes' additional train travel time from Yew Tee to Jurong East. This was due to a track fault "not linked to the new signalling project", it said.

[NSL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 15mins train travel time from #YewTee to #JurongEast. (Not linked to new signalling project). — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 22, 2017

However, passengers commenting on Channel NewAsia's Facebook page reported far longer travelling times. One Facebook user, under the name Iam Siti Rahimah, said she had been on board the train at Choa Chu Kang MRT station for 40 minutes, from 7.10am to 7.50am. Another, Dean Jaey, said he took 40 minutes to get from Yew Tee to Jurong East, four stations away.

At 8.13am, SMRT revised the estimated additional travel time from Yew Tee to Jurong East to 10 minutes, and at 8.53am, it said that the train service was running normally again.

[NSL]UPDATE: Due to a track fault, pls add 10mins train travel time from #YewTee to #JurongEast. (Not linked to new signalling project). — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 23, 2017

Earlier, it tweeted at 6.53am that due to expected congestion towards Jurong East from Woodlands, those travelling towards the central business district were advised to take the South-bound train towards Marina South Pier instead.

Due to expected congestion towards JurongEast from Woodlands,Pax travelling towards CBD are advised to take SB train towards MarinaSouthPier — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 22, 2017

SMRT's train lines have been affected by multiple disruptions since its engineers started full-day trials on weekdays to test its new signalling system.

Most recently, the Downtown and North-South Lines were hit by delays that took about three hours to resolve early on Friday, hours after train disruptions during the evening peak period on Thursday.

The transport operator had warned commuters of potential delays as "intensive performance checks" continue.