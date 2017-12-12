Delays hit Downtown Line during evening rush hour due to signalling fault

SINGAPORE: Evening rush-hour commuters travelling along the Downtown Line were affected by delays on Tuesday (Dec 12).

Several commuters tweeted that they experienced delays of 10 to 15 minutes along some stations along the Downtown Line towards Bukit Panjang, including Promenade, Tampines East, MacPherson, Chinatown and Newton stations.

In a notification sent from the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) MyTransport app at 7.26pm, commuters were told they can expect an "additional travelling time of 10 minutes on Downtown Line due to a signalling fault".

The fault happened at Tampines station, said train operator SBS Transit in a tweet at about 7.45pm.

DTL svc is delayed due to Signalling fault at DT32 Tampines Stn. Additional travel time of about 10minutes may be expected. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) December 12, 2017

At 8.13pm, it tweeted that the train line was back to regular services.

DTL is back to regular svc. Once again we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) December 12, 2017

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice president of corporate communications, said that there was an issue with the train and platform doors, which had to be "manually operated each time".

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, this caused a delay to service with trains being held back at various stations on the line, she said.

There was no issue with the trains, which could arrive at and depart from the station.

Ms Tan added that the fault was rectified at about 7.48pm and normal service progressively resumed thereafter.

"We apologise to affected passengers for the inconvenience caused. Meanwhile we are investigating the cause of the fault."

One commuter reported that an announcement was made when his train stopped at Telok Ayer station: "This train will stop here for a short while. We are sorry for the delay."

Several commuters said their trains stopped for longer than usual at some stations. When the trains finally moved off, they became "stuck" again at another station, they added.

I know it’s raining outside so why is the #downtownline train services ce affected by that? Train stuck at MacPherson MRT station morning than 5 mins. — CT Bayya (@crushice28) December 12, 2017

.@SBSTransit_Ltd what’s up with your downtown line? Why are the trains stopping at every station? — Isaac Tan (@zacktan) December 12, 2017

LTA previously stressed that rail operators are required to inform passengers of any delay exceeding 10 minutes after receiving feedback from commuters on rail operator's announcements during service delays.