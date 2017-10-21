Delays on Downtown Line 3 opening day due to train fault

SINGAPORE: Commuters reported delays on the Downtown Line 3 (DTL 3) on Saturday afternoon (Oct 21), a few hours after the new line officially opened.

At around 2pm, commuters took to social media to complain, with Twitter user T.O.P_KING posting that the train he was on had stopped "at every station for a short while".



Delays were reported at various stations along the line including at Tan Kah Kee, Sixth Avenue, Tampines and Bedok North.

Netizens posted that the delays were due to a train fault, according to announcements made in the trains.

Facebook user Chunkeat Chan posted in a Facebook group saying that he was stuck at Bedok North Station for at least 10 minutes.

Others reported the train not moving for as long as 15 minutes.

Commuters had earlier reported smooth rides in the morning on the line's first official day of operation.



The delays come after train service was suspended between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World stations during the DTL3 open house last Sunday, due to a train fault.

Travel across the entire Downtown Line network is free on Saturday and Sunday to mark the official opening of DTL 3.

