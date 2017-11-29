Delivery driver jailed for attempting to bribe officers over drink driving incident

SINGAPORE: A delivery driver was on Wednesday (Nov 29) sentenced to three weeks' jail and fined S$2,100 for attempting to bribe two police officers as well as road traffic offences.

Tock Chan Kok, 46, was charged in March this year for offering S$50 to two police officers in an attempt to prevent them from taking action against him for drink driving.

During the incident on Oct 9, 2016, the two police officers - Sergeant Muhammad Sufi Mohd Hussin and Sergeant Sally Chua Wei Ting - had spotted Tock sitting in the driver's seat of his van near Senja Road, the police and Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a joint press release.

When they asked him to produce his driving licence and identity card, Tock instead took out a S$50 note and "extended" it towards the officers, said authorities.

The officers rejected his money and reported the incident to CPIB.

Tock was also charged with drink driving and leaving his vehicle "in a manner causing obstruction".

In addition to his jail sentence and fine, he has also been disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for 15 months, with effect from his date of release.

It is an offence to bribe or attempt to bribe public officers.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence could be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.