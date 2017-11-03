Deliveryman jailed for drunken assaults on policeman and taxi driver

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old deliveryman was on Friday (Nov 3) jailed for five months and three weeks for assaulting a policeman and a taxi driver, as well as misappropriating more than S$400 in delivery fees from his employer Food Panda.



Chia Kun Liang was spotted around Yishun Central in the early hours of Dec 11, 2015, drunk and creating a ruckus. He appeared unsteady on his feet, reeked of alcohol and kept bumping into cars parked in the area.



Corporal Toh Wee Keat and his partner were at the scene and took Chia back to the police station where they tried to calm him down. Chia turned aggressive towards Cpl Toh, shouting at the policeman and slapping him hard on his cheek.



A blood sample taken from Chia showed his blood contained 146mg of alchohol per 100ml of blood, almost double the prescribed limit of 80mg.



Chia was charged for assaulting the policeman, and was released on bail.



About four months later, he was involved in another drunken assault when he punched an elderly taxi driver.



Advertisement

Advertisement

After drinking with friends past midnight on Apr 29, 2016, Chia got into a taxi driven by Muniappillai Ganapathy Pillay and asked to be taken to Geylang.



Chia nodded off in the taxi. He awoke suddenly a while later and started to hurl vulgarities at Mr Muniappillai.



When the driver stopped at a red light crossing, Chia got out of the taxi and walked away. Mr Muniappillai gave chase and Chia agreed to proceed to a McDonald’s outlet nearby to “settle the matter”.



Mr Muniappillai, afraid Chia would become more aggressive, drove to a brightly lit area nearby. Chia continued to verbally abuse the taxi driver before punching him at least five times in the face.



Mr Muniappillai said he would wait for the police to arrive and Chia taunted him, calling the man a coward and daring him to slap him.



The driver slapped Chia once, after which Chia attempted to punch Mr Muniappillai again, but was stopped by a passerby. The police arrived shortly after this and arrested Chia.



In court on Friday, District Judge Imran Abdul Hamid told Chia that assaulting a taxi driver while on bail for the same offence against a policeman was “not the wisest move”.



In addition to two charges for the assaults, Chia also pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of criminal breach of trust for pocketing S$407.80 he had collected from Food Panda customers, instead of handing over the money to the food delivery company.



Chia was working as a freelance delivery cyclist when he committed the offence in August this year. He has since made full restitution.



For assaulting a policeman, Chia could have been jailed for up to seven years and caned.



For assaulting the taxi driver, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum of S$5,000 or both.

