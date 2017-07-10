Deloitte, Temasek Poly ink agreement to train cyber, digital security students

SINGAPORE: Temasek Polytechnic (TP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with audit and consulting firm Deloitte to provide internships and learning opportunities to students of cyber and digital security and digital forensics.



The audit and consulting firm said on Monday (Jul 10) that the three-year agreement is expected to expose students to the cyber security profession and provide practical opportunities in applying the concepts taught in the classroom.

Deloitte cyber experts will also co-teach courses for fresh graduates and working adults who wish to continue their education in the field.



The agreement includes cyber security training and monetary sponsorship from Deloitte earmarked as graduation prizes for diploma graduands, and other related cyber activities to be organised by TP.

TP will work with Deloitte on two industry-driven projects a year that are expected to help understand and provide solutions to issues related to cyber security. Its Principal and CEO Peter Lam said that with the MOU, students will have the opportunity to learn relevant skills from industry practitioners and experts.

"Such experiences will hone their skills and prepare them better for the industry,” he said.

